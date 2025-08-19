Toyota Plans Entry-Level Pickup to Compete with Ford and Hyundai

DETROIT, Mich. — Toyota is set to enter the competitive small truck market with a new, yet-to-be-named pickup. This vehicle will be positioned below the Tacoma, appealing to budget-conscious consumers searching for a compact utility option.

The move comes in response to the rising popularity of compact trucks like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Cooper Ericksen, head of planning and strategy at Toyota Motor North America, confirmed the company’s intentions, stating, “Decisions have been made. The question is when we can slot it in. It’s not a matter of ‘if’ at this point.”

According to Toyota’s estimates, the company could sell between 100,000 and 150,000 units annually in the U.S. alone. The automaker recognizes a growing appetite for smaller pickups and aims to be part of that market.

While the specifics of the truck’s name remain undisclosed, potential candidates include T-100, Stout, or Hilux. The truck is expected to carry an estimated price tag of around $30,000 and will likely debut in the fall of 2027.

Ericksen also shared details about the truck’s framework and powertrain. It will employ a unibody architecture based on the TNGA platform, allowing for a hybrid powertrain option. The design will resemble a smaller version of the Tacoma while aiming to match the towing capacity of its rivals, which currently stands at approximately 4,000 pounds for the Maverick.

As Toyota has a long history of producing trucks, they are keen on meeting the needs of urban customers and those interested in overlanding. The introduction of this smaller pickup is seen as a strategic move to fill a gap in their current lineup.

In summary, Toyota’s planned entry into the small truck market could shake up the competition, particularly against established models like the Maverick and Santa Cruz, which have already made a splash with consumers.