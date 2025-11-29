Business
Toyota to Reveal First Modern Supercar December 5
TOKYO, Japan — Toyota is set to unveil its first modern supercar on December 5, marking a significant moment as it will be the company’s second supercar after the classic 2000GT from the 1960s. This new V8-powered model is framed as a successor to the Lexus LFA, reflecting an evolution in Toyota’s performance car lineage.
The announcement came following a teaser aired on a Japanese television segment, notable for showcasing the new supercar alongside the LFA and the original 2000GT racing on an oval circuit. This visual suggests a symbolic passing of the torch as Toyota looks to blend its historical roots with modern automotive engineering.
At Fuji Speedway during an event in October, a display under the slogan “The Soul Lives On” featured the upcoming model, building anticipation for its release. Surprisingly, the teaser has not yet appeared on Toyota’s official channels and has only been broadcast locally.
Recent social media activity from Lexus provided a closer glimpse at the supercar’s design, which aligns with prior spy photos. The front of the vehicle features sharp LED headlights akin to those on the Toyota GR86, while the hood displays noticeable vents and a narrow grille. The potential name, suggested by a license plate reading “GR GT,” recalls the GR GT3 concept presented earlier in 2022.
At the rear, the design includes wide-set LED taillights integrated into large outlets and coupe-style rear glass. Early teasers indicate that exhaust outlets will likely be discreetly positioned within the rear diffuser, unlike those of the race variant.
Inside, the GR GT is expected to mix red leather with Alcantara trim and aluminum accents, reflecting a performance-focused environment for drivers. It features two deep carbon-fiber bucket seats and a wide center console that will boast a touchscreen interface along with traditional buttons.
Under the hood, the GR GT will sport a new twin-turbo V8 engine. Although it won’t match the high-revving V10 of the LFA, it is expected to integrate into a high-output self-charging hybrid system, reportedly yielding over 800 horsepower. This vehicle is set to lead Toyota’s Gazoo Racing lineup, which also includes the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and GR86.
Full details on the GR GT will be shared during the unveiling on December 5, with implications that North America could be among the first markets to receive this innovative supercar.
