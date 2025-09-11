Toyota and Subaru Issue Major Recall for HVAC System Failures

LEXINGTON, KY — Thousands of vehicles from Toyota, Lexus, and Subaru are being recalled due to problems with their heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall on Sept. 5, affecting model years 2023 through 2025.

The recall involves about 94,000 vehicles, including the Toyota bZ4X, Lexus RZ, and Subaru Solterra. Officials have identified a potential electrical compressor failure that can render the defroster or defogger inoperative, increasing the risk of a crash.

According to the NHTSA, the issue can be fixed by updating the HVAC control software. Vehicle owners will receive notification letters starting on Oct. 20. In addition, they can contact Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331 and reference specific recall numbers for further assistance: 25TB07 and 25TA07 for the bZ4X, 25LB04 and 25LA04 for the Lexus RZ, and WRD-25 for the Subaru Solterra.

Owners should visit a Toyota, Lexus, or Subaru dealer to receive the free software update and have their vehicle’s electrical compressor inspected. If necessary, dealers will replace the faulty compressors at no cost to the owner.

For more information or to check the recall status of their vehicles, customers can search by make or model on the NHTSA’s database.