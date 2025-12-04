Trace Adkins Debuts Heartfelt Holiday Song ‘One More Christmas’

Nashville, TN – Country music star Trace Adkins has released a new holiday single titled “One More Christmas.” The song, which features a bluesy feel, captures the essence of longing for a lost loved one during the festive season.

The track opens with smooth saxophone melodies and transitions into a blend of guitar, piano, and sleigh bells, all accompanying Adkins’ deep and soulful voice. Co-written by Adkins, Derek George, and Monty Criswell, the song marks a significant tonal shift from last year’s playful holiday release, “Naughty List.”

“One More Christmas” delves into themes of memories and grief, echoing a desire to relive moments with a departed loved one. The chorus expresses a wish for one more chance to say ‘I love you,’ while verses reminisce about dancing to Nat King Cole and recalling treasured holiday scenes.

Adkins is scheduled to perform this emotional ballad on NBC’s “Christmas in Nashville” on December 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The special will feature additional performances of his previous holiday hits, including “Naughty List” and “White Christmas.” Hosted by Trisha Yearwood, the program will also showcase acts like The War and Treaty and Ne-Yo, with streaming available on Peacock the following day.

Following a busy year of touring, which included dates on Blake Shelton‘s tour, Adkins is celebrating the release of “One More Christmas” after successful performances, including a notable appearance on the Opry 100: Live show. This latest song offers a poignant look at how the holiday season can amplify feelings of loss, demonstrating Adkins’ versatility as an artist.