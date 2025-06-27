Entertainment
Trace Cyrus Critiques Jason Aldean on Instagram Rants
Nashville, TN
Trace Cyrus has been vocal about his disdain for Jason Aldean‘s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town,” throughout the week via a series of emotional posts on Instagram. The musician, known as the son of country star Billy Ray Cyrus, began his criticism after hearing Aldean’s hit on the radio.
Cyrus has alternated between attacking Aldean and offering apologies. On Tuesday, he expressed regret and suggested he could help Aldean improve his songwriting, only to return to harsh criticism the next day.
In one video, Cyrus remarked, “I have Jason Aldean fans furious that I don’t like his small town song… social media is a game, and I’m just going to be completely honest.” He claimed his critiques were aimed at provoking reactions.
The singer stated, “Do I hate the song? Yes. Did it need to be said to the world? Probably not.” He believes he has the ability to help Aldean write better material, saying, “I know every (expletive) body in Nashville needs, like, 10 people in a room to write on (expletive) song.”
Later, he called out Aldean directly, saying, “I can promise you if Johnny Cash was to come back… it would be quite clear which song he (expletive) with, I promise you, because it’s genuine.” Cyrus is adamant that Aldean did not independently write the song, asserting, “It took four people to write that (expletive) song. He wasn’t one of them.”
Cyrus concluded his series of rants insisting that he holds no animosity toward Aldean, stating, “If I ever saw the guy, I’d buy him a beer… even though I’m sober, I’d buy him a beer.” Aldean has yet to publicly respond to the ongoing feud.
