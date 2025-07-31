Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Independence and Self-Love

NEW YORK, NY — Tracee Ellis Ross, 52, recently shared her thoughts on independence and self-love in an interview with Self Magazine. The actress praised her mother, Diana Ross, for teaching her how to build a fulfilling life on her own, stating that she isn’t waiting for a partner to feel loved.

“I come from a lot of abundance, but all of the abundance that I enjoy is mine, that I’ve built,” Ross explained. She reflected on the importance of understanding what she has accomplished individually compared to her mother’s journey. “[My mom] didn’t build the wealth she has, she didn’t build the career she made because of a man,” Ross added.

The elder daughter of Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, Ross emphasized that she grew up seeing the power of self-reliance. “The example that was set for me was that I didn’t need a man to build the life I wanted,” Ross said. “It wasn’t, ‘Look at me,’ it was, ‘This is me.'”

In the same interview, she touched on the significance of recognizing how to care for oneself. “Knowing how to care for yourself is also how you teach someone how you want to be cared for. I’ve spent a lot of my life getting to know who I am,” Ross said. “My favorite place to be is inside my body, to be present in my skin.”

While embracing her singlehood, Ross remains open to finding love. “I want a whole life… and I want a partner that’s not going to sweep me off my feet, but is going to link arms with me. And that might not happen, and that’s OK,” she said.

During a past appearance on Michelle Obama‘s “IMO” podcast, Ross mentioned her preference for dating younger men due to her views on toxic masculinity among men her age. “I have long been past the age where I feel like it’s my job to teach somebody or grow them up,” she stated.

Ross’s perspective aligns with a growing number of women who are choosing to celebrate their independence. Fellow actress Charlize Theron previously stated that being a single mother has been “one of the healthiest decisions” she ever made.

Ross continues to inspire many with her message of self-empowerment and independence. A representative for Ross declined to comment further on her thoughts.