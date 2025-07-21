Entertainment
Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Mother’s Wisdom Inspired Haircare Brand
NEW YORK, NY — Tracee Ellis Ross recently shared how her mother, music legend Diana Ross, influenced her haircare brand during an interview at Travel + Leisure’s annual World’s Best Summit on July 15. The 52-year-old actress recalled a significant piece of advice from her mother when she was just 12 years old.
Tracee recalled, “She walked into my room and said, ‘Listen here, little girl. You’re either going to get a really good job or a really rich husband because the hair products alone are going to break the bank.’” This advice resonated with her and shaped her entrepreneurial journey.
In 2019, she launched her haircare line, Pattern Beauty, which caters to tight-textured, coily, and curly hair. Tracee started the company after struggling to find effective products for her own hair type.
“I believed there needed to be a paradigm shift around marketing, particularly when it came to Black people and Black hair. We are centered around the celebration of Black beauty,” she explained during the event.
Pattern Beauty aims to empower women with textured hair, providing products that are both effective and affirming.
