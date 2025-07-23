Business
How to Track Your IRS Tax Refund Status Easily Online
WASHINGTON, D.C. — After filing your taxes, many people wonder when their refund will arrive. Thankfully, checking your refund status with the IRS is easy and secure.
To begin tracking your tax refund, ensure you have filed your return, either online or by mail. Once accepted by the IRS, your refund status will be available online. The IRS updates its online tool called Where’s My Refund? every 24 hours, usually overnight. You can access this tool via the IRS website or through the IRS2Go mobile app.
To use the tool, visit the IRS website and enter your Social Security Number, filing status, and the amount of your refund. You’ll then see one of three statuses: Received, Approved, or Sent. If you’ve filed an amended return, note that a different tool is required, and processing may take 20 weeks or longer.
If you’ve waited more than 21 days since your e-file was accepted and you have not received your refund, it might be wise to consult a tax professional. A local expert can help identify any issues affecting your refund, such as verification requests or discrepancies in your adjusted gross income.
Individuals often seek help to avoid pitfalls in their filing process, ensure deductions and credits are correct, and potentially increase future refunds. Certain firms also offer financial planning services to maximize long-term benefits from your taxes.
Remaining informed about your refund status by using IRS tools helps you manage your tax situation effectively. If you’re unsure or face issues, reaching out for assistance can provide peace of mind and clarity about when your refund will arrive.
