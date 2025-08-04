Tracker Guest Star Praises Justin Hartley’s Leadership on Set

LOS ANGELES, CA — Lachlan Quarmby, a guest star on the hit CBS series Tracker, recently shared his experience working on the show during an interview with Us Weekly. Quarmby, who appeared in the show’s first season, described lead actor Justin Hartley as a strong presence on set. “Justin is awesome. He’s straight in there. He’s a real captain of that ship. That was a great time,” he said.

While promoting his own Hallmark trilogy, Providence Falls, Quarmby reflected on his role in Tracker. He had the opportunity to perform with an Australian accent, a unique challenge he enjoyed. “I was told when I was at acting school in Australia that I’d never play a surfer since I just don’t have the look. And I got to play a surfer in Vancouver, who was Australian. That was so fun,” Quarmby added.

Tracker debuted in February 2024 and has captured viewers with its intriguing storylines, centered around survivalist Colter Shaw, portrayed by Hartley. The series navigates various missing persons cases, showcasing a diverse ensemble cast including Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene.

Unlike typical procedural formats, Tracker introduces new characters weekly, keeping the narrative fresh. Executive producer Elwood Reid noted, “I don’t want the show to be phone-a-friend every week. I think that gets old, and Justin is always challenging me on that.” He emphasized the importance of showing different dynamics among the characters without relying on repetitive interactions.

Although Quarmby was only featured in one episode, he expressed admiration for the show’s collaborative environment. He said, “The character was already so fun right off the bat…It was just a no-brainer.” Meanwhile, Tracker has seen cast changes throughout its first two seasons but continues to attract a strong lineup of guest stars, including Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh.

As the show evolves, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds and what new faces will appear in upcoming episodes.