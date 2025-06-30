Tracy Ham Reflects on CFL Career and Broadcasting Challenges

STATESBORO, Ga. — Tracy Ham, a celebrated player in the CFL and NCAA, shared insights about his career and the challenges of broadcasting during an interview via email. Ham, a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, spoke about his playing days at Georgia Southern and the differences between the leagues he played in.

Ham stood out during his college years from 1983 to 1986, leading the Georgia Southern Eagles to two Division I-AA championships. He made history by being the first collegiate player to achieve over 5,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in a career. After being drafted by the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, he opted for the CFL, playing from 1987 to 1999 for teams including Baltimore, where he was part of the 1995 squad that won the Grey Cup.

Now the senior associate athletics director at Georgia Southern, Ham revealed that his experience in broadcasting his school’s games did not go as planned. ‘I enjoyed doing the games here at Georgia Southern,’ he said. ‘I did do a little college broadcasting here, but they kicked me out because I said ‘us’ and ‘we’ too much!’ This shows how difficult it can be for former players to remain neutral when discussing their teams.

Despite the challenges, Ham expressed his admiration for sports broadcasters. ‘I have a lot of respect for the media and the homework you have to do,’ he said. He acknowledged the importance of preparation in broadcasting, noting that it helps educate viewers about the game.

Encouraging young athletes at Georgia Southern, Ham is promoting involvement in broadcasting. ‘It’s a lot of fun in our media department,’ he remarked, highlighting the university’s ESPN production capabilities.

Reflecting on his CFL experiences, Ham described it as a great platform for quarterbacks like himself. ‘The NFL was a tough experience for me because they moved me to running back,’ he said, noting that the CFL had a different, more open approach to recognizing talent regardless of stature.

Ham noted significant improvements in Canadian talent since his playing days. ‘The Canadian skill set has caught up with the American skill set,’ he said, appreciating how indistinguishable players are now by nationality. He praised the league’s continued evolution and the new facilities that enhance the game.

Looking back, Ham expressed fondness for his time in the CFL, emphasizing the relationships he built during that period. ‘I really enjoyed it,’ he said, highlighting the progress he sees within the current CFL environment.

Currently, Ham enjoys his work at Georgia Southern, where he focuses on preparing student-athletes for their future careers. ‘I do a lot of programming for our student-athletes,’ he said, connecting them with alumni in their desired fields. ‘It’s rewarding to see them ready to make their mark in the world.’