Sports
Trade Deadline Approaches as MLB Series Heat Up
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The excitement builds as the trade deadline looms for MLB fans in ESPN standard leagues. All trades must be submitted and accepted by noon ET on Friday.
This week culminates with the annual Little League Classic, where the Seattle Mariners will face the New York Mets at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game will take place at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The early games of the Mariners-Mets series are set for New York’s Citi Field. Both venues are known for being conducive to pitching, meaning the park factors will not significantly change for the finale. However, Muncy Bank Ballpark has proven slightly tougher on right-handed hitters, while Citi Field presents a more balanced environment overall.
Additionally, the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the National League West, will host the San Diego Padres from Friday to Sunday at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers currently lead the season series against the Padres, 5-2, but the Padres have outscored them slightly in those games, 37-35.
In a noteworthy matchup, two pitchers recently traded will make appearances against their former teams. The Texas Rangers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field Monday through Wednesday, a rematch of their 2023 World Series encounter, albeit with lower stakes as both teams are outside the playoff race.
The Rangers are expected to welcome back a key player who shined during both the regular season and postseason no-hitters in 2022. He is tentatively set for activation on Monday.
