Trade Deadline Approaches: Teams Seek Key Players to Boost Playoff Chances

CINCINNATI, OHIO – As the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches, teams are actively evaluating their needs and potential trades. While the current focus is on player performance and standings, many franchises are poised to make moves that could enhance their playoff prospects.

The Cincinnati Reds, ranked among playoff contenders, are eyeing the outfield as a crucial area to strengthen. ESPN’s Jeff Passan suggests that Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians could be an ideal fit. Kwan is a two-time All-Star, known for his elite bat-to-ball skills and defensive capabilities, making him a valuable asset for any team.

Kwan, who has a batting average of .292 with 27 extra-base hits this season, could significantly enhance the Reds lineup. He would provide consistent on-base presence ahead of promising young star Elly De La Cruz. With free agency not looming until after the 2027 season, his contract also adds to his appeal.

The Reds have a solid farm system, giving them the resources needed to persuade Cleveland to trade Kwan. Strengthening their roster is seen as vital as they aim to make a deep playoff push.

Across the league, other teams are also making evaluations. The Toronto Blue Jays are eyeing a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who has had an impressive season. The New York Yankees are looking for upgrades at third base, possibly targeting players like Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As the July 31 deadline nears, teams are expected to make bold moves, navigating the complex trade landscape.