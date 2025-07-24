Trade Rumors Surround Jaden Ivey Ahead of NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Jaden Ivey has been a topic of trade speculation as the NBA Summer League unfolds. According to reports, rival teams are questioning how well Ivey fits into the Detroit Pistons‘ long-term plans as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

The discussion around Ivey intensified following an injury that left him with a broken left fibula. Observers at the Summer League have noted a potential mismatch in play styles between Ivey and teammate Cade Cunningham, raising concerns about their effectiveness together on the court.

“One interesting name came up in some early trade chatter as the 2025-26 season approaches: Jaden Ivey,” reported a source familiar with the Summer League conversations. While trade rumors are common in this environment, observers advise caution in interpreting these discussions.

Despite trade chatter, Pistons’ General Manager Trajan Langdon recently suggested Ivey’s return is their most significant offseason addition. This indicates the team is excited about Ivey’s rehabilitation and potential contributions to their offense.

The Pistons’ performance has varied, particularly after Ivey’s injury last season, which coincided with better team results after Ausar Thompson joined the starting lineup. Ivey was effective before his injury, hitting 41% of his three-point shots, showing that he could complement Cunningham if their chemistry improves.

However, Ivey needs to demonstrate that he can be a reliable secondary scorer and reduce turnovers. Langdon is still committed to building a core around Cade, Ausar, Ivey, and center Jalen Duren.

Additionally, the Pistons are in a position to make significant moves, sitting on a $14.3 million trade exception and options like Tobias Harris’s expiring contract, providing flexibility for trade packages.

As the Summer League progresses, the ongoing speculation about Ivey remains mostly just that—speculation. However, if questions about his fit with Cunningham persist by the trade deadline, the Pistons may consider moving him.

In the meantime, Ivey is expected to capitalize on any opportunities to prove his value to the Pistons, as discussions about potential trades continue amongst teams. For now, all eyes will be on him during the Summer League matches.