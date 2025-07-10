Sports
Trade Speculation Heats Up Ahead of MLB Deadline
CHICAGO, IL – As Major League Baseball approaches its trade deadline on July 31, speculation is mounting about potential blockbuster trades that might reshape teams for the remainder of the season. Major League Baseball executives are often more conservative than their NBA counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming about big moves.
The most striking example of recent trades was in 2022 when the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired star pitcher Juan Soto, giving up five highly-rated young players. This season, the spotlight is on several key players who might be available if teams decide to entertain offers.
One player drawing attention is Paul Skenes, a rookie pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who is under team control through 2029. Analysts consider Skenes one of the best starters in baseball, potentially in line for a Cy Young Award. However, due to the unpredictable nature of pitchers, if the right offer comes along, the Pirates might listen.
Potential offers for Skenes could include Detroit Tigers‘ prospects such as Jett Williams and Jonah Tong. The Tigers, eager for a competitive playoff rotation, have the depth in their farm system to facilitate such a major exchange.
Another player on the market speculation list is Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves. With an impressive performance post-ACL surgery, Acuña proves to be a key asset. However, injuries raise concerns about his durability. The Seattle Mariners might consider a deal offering top prospects, as their lineup struggles while seeking an edge.
In a similar vein, the Minnesota Twins‘ Byron Buxton is highly sought after, despite his injury history. The Philadelphia Phillies, looking for offensive boosts, may offer top young talent Andrew Painter to snag Buxton. Such a trade aligns with the Phillies’ win-now mentality as they aim to contend for the postseason.
As the trade deadline nears, the possibility of unexpected deals looms large. Major League teams might rethink their strategies in this unpredictable season, paving the way for potential blockbuster trades that could dominate headlines.
