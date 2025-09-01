Traders Prepare for Labor Day Market Closure This Weekend

NEW YORK, NY — U.S. stock and bond trading will pause on Monday, September 4, for the Labor Day holiday, allowing traders an extra day to prepare for fall. Both markets will reopen with regular trading schedules on Tuesday, September 5.

The break provides bond traders with their next holiday before Columbus Day on October 13, followed by another break for Veterans Day on November 11. As Thanksgiving approaches, both markets will close on Thursday, November 27, and finish early the next day. Bond trading will conclude at 2 p.m. ET on November 28, while the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will close at 1 p.m. ET.

After Thanksgiving, traders will not have another break until Christmas. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) advises that this holiday schedule applies particularly to bond markets, but the NYSE typically adheres to its own holiday calendar without additional early closures, except around Independence Day, Black Friday, and Christmas Eve.

In a back-and-forth between leisure and market activity, this upcoming Labor Day closure gives many traders a chance to recharge and prepare for the autumn trading season. With summer vacations wrapping up, the transition into fall is often marked by increased market activity.