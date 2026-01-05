Trae Young’s Future with Hawks in Jeopardy as Trade Rumors Heat Up

ATLANTA, Ga. – The future of Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young is uncertain as trade rumors intensify ahead of the Feb. 5 deadline. With the Hawks sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-10, discussions about Young’s potential exit have gained momentum, especially following reports that the team is “looking for the exit ramp” regarding his tenure.

Young, who is averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists this season, has struggled with injuries, playing in only 10 of 34 games. His recent return saw the Hawks drop to 2-8, raising concerns about his compatibility with the team and whether they are better off without him. “This is a guy who saw Kevin Durant leave Oklahoma City as a kid and he’s open-minded to being moved,” said insider Mark Spears.

NBA analyst Jake Fischer noted that while Young’s contract is viewed unfavorably by some teams, he is not the negative asset that others perceive him to be. Young is in the last guaranteed year of a five-year, $215 million deal, which includes a player option for 2026-27 valued at $49 million.

Suggestions for a trade have included potential moves to the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, and even the Sacramento Kings. Each scenario involves trading Young for players like Jalen Green or Jerami Grant, highlighting his value as a playmaker that could benefit teams in need.

Despite speculation about his departure, Young has not formally requested a trade. His situation calls for careful consideration by the Hawks, as they weigh whether to part with their franchise star, particularly given the team’s performance without him on the court.

Moving forward, it’s clear that as the trade deadline approaches, the situation surrounding Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will be one to watch closely.