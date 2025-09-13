Traffic Alert for Georgia Tech-Clemson Football Game This Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Transportation will resume resurfacing work on the I-75/I-85 Connector in Midtown and Downtown Atlanta this weekend. This construction is expected to affect traffic for fans attending the Georgia Tech–Clemson football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, at noon.

Lane closures on the Connector will begin Friday, Sept. 12, at 9 p.m. and continue through Saturday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. Additional closures will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Fans planning to drive to the game should prepare for delays.

To avoid road congestion, MARTA, Atlanta’s public transit system, is recommending fans use the train service to the North Avenue station. The station is a short, 10-minute walk to Bobby Dodd Stadium. For more details about transit routes and schedules, fans can visit the MARTA website.

Rideshare options are also available. Riders can be dropped off at The Varsity, located at 61 North Avenue, which is less than five minutes from the stadium on foot.

For those preferring to drive, single-game parking passes are available on and around Georgia Tech’s campus. Fans can purchase these passes through the Georgia Tech athletics website and find information on nearby parking facilities and shuttle services.

This weekend’s matchup marks a significant game, as No. 12/11 Clemson opens its conference play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. This will be the 90th meeting between the two teams since their first encounter in 1898. Clemson enters this game on a nine-game winning streak against Georgia Tech, and a win would mark the Tigers’ ninth all-time winning streak of ten plus games against a single opponent.

The game will kick off at noon ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.