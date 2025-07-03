News
Traffic Delays Caused by Two Crashes on I-81 Wednesday Evening
Cumberland County, PA – Two crashes on Interstate 81 are causing significant traffic delays during rush hour on Wednesday evening.
The first crash happened around 4:25 p.m. in the northbound lanes, just before exit 69 for Progress Avenue. It involved a tractor-trailer and at least one passenger vehicle, according to county 911 dispatchers. First responders were able to open the left lane after EMS crews arrived.
By 5:30 p.m., PennDOT cameras indicated major traffic delays in the northbound lanes. A second crash occurred on I-81 north in Cumberland County around 5:10 p.m., just south of exit 65 for US 11/15, causing further delays across the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge.
As of now, it is unclear if there were any injuries reported in either crash. However, PennDOT estimates that the incidents will be cleared before 7 p.m.
