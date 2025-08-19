News
Traffic Disrupted After Crash on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A vehicle crash has disrupted traffic in Brunswick County on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on U.S. 17 near N.C. 133 at mile marker 45, heading west.
According to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the right shoulder is closed near N.C. 133 as crews respond to the scene. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to find alternate routes if possible.
In a separate incident earlier this month, another crash impacted traffic at Old Ocean Highway and Randolphville Road. That also led to one lane being closed, emphasizing ongoing traffic challenges in the area.
The BCSO continues to monitor both locations to ensure safety for motorists. Authorities urge drivers to stay alert and cautious while navigating these affected roadways.
