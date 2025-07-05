News
Traffic Disruptions Expected in Spokane Due to Construction Next Week
SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Monday, July 7, a major water infrastructure project will disrupt traffic in northwest Spokane. The city will install new infrastructure at the junction of Francis Avenue, Assembly Street, and Driscoll Boulevard, moving west toward Rifle Club Road.
During phase one of the project, temporary traffic signals will be deployed at the Francis Avenue and Assembly Street intersection. Northbound Assembly Street will close between Rowan Avenue and Francis Avenue, along with southbound Assembly Street between Francis Avenue and Rowan Avenue. Detours will be in place for drivers.
Construction is set to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. City officials urge drivers to slow down, plan for extra travel time, and support local businesses affected by the construction.
This first phase of construction is expected to last until Friday, August 15. For more information, contact the city’s public works department.
