News
Tragedy at Camp Mystic: Flooding Claims 27 Lives
HUNT, Texas (AP) — A weekend flood at Camp Mystic, a youth camp in Central Texas, left at least 27 people dead, authorities reported on July 8, 2025. The deadly flooding, which struck on July 4, has raised critical questions about the camp’s emergency preparedness despite a recent state inspection that declared its safety protocols adequate.
Two days before the disaster, a Texas Department of State Health Services inspector certified that Camp Mystic had an emergency plan in place, stating it was sufficient for shelter and evacuation during emergencies. However, as floodwaters surged through the camp, many campers were unable to reach safety. Officials reported that 386 campers and 64 staff were present during the flood.
Evacuation efforts began when counselors and staff helped campers escape to higher ground. However, some were trapped as waters rose rapidly, reaching dangerous levels. According to Caroline Cutrona, a Camp Mystic counselor, a power failure disabled the camp’s public address system, and cellphone alerts about the looming disaster could not reach counselors or campers because phones were not allowed.
The state’s inspection reports revealed compliance with emergency planning rules, highlighting that written emergency plans should be posted in camp facilities and communicated to staff and campers. However, concerns now arise about the effectiveness and awareness of these protocols in practice.
Additionally, part of the camp’s structure is in the Guadalupe River‘s regulatory floodways, raising further concerns about flood risk management. Experts indicated the camp’s location made it particularly vulnerable, especially during severe flooding events.
In the wake of the disaster, Camp Mystic leadership expressed deep sorrow for the families affected. Their statement said, “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy.”
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. As of the latest reports, authorities confirmed that several individuals remain unaccounted for, and teams continue to scour the area’s dense debris and submerged landscape for survivors.
Critical discussions are now underway regarding the need for better emergency alert systems in Kerr County, where numerous youth camps are situated along the river. Advocates argue that inadequate warning systems may have led to the devastating loss of life.
