Tragic Car Accident Claims Life of ‘Field of Dreams’ Participant

Umar Mahmood, an 18-year-old featured in the BBC series ‘Freddie Flintoff‘s Field of Dreams,’ has tragically died following a car accident. The vehicle, an Audi A3 Sport, veered off the road and collided with trees on Chain Caul Way, Preston, around 22:55 BST on Tuesday. A 16-year-old passenger in the back seat, identified as Adam Bodi, also succumbed to his injuries, while a second passenger, aged 17, remains in a stable condition in the hospital.

Mr. Mahmood was a former student of Penwortham Priory Academy, where he was admired for his academic diligence, passion for geography, and love for cricket. The academy expressed deep sadness at his passing, highlighting his ambition, kindness, and the positive impact he had on his peers. Umar was involved in ‘Field of Dreams,’ where he was trained by former England all-rounder Freddie Flintoff and coach Kyle Hogg. The initiative aimed to engage teenagers from underprivileged areas in cricket.

The BBC released a statement expressing their sorrow at the loss of Umar, noting that the thoughts of the entire ‘Field of Dreams’ team are with his family and friends during this challenging time. Meanwhile, Lancashire Police are conducting an investigation into the incident, appealing for witnesses and any available dashcam footage. Sergeant Paul McCurrie extended condolences to the families and assured them of a thorough investigation.

Adam Bodi, also a former student of the same academy, was remembered for his humor, popularity, and athletic prowess, particularly in football. The academy extended heartfelt condolences to Adam’s family, describing him as an amazing pupil with numerous cherished memories.