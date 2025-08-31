Tragic Car Accident Claims Lives of Four in Temecula

TEMECULA, California — A fiery car accident on Interstate 15 has left four people dead, including two teenage siblings, following what officials believe was an illegal street race on Saturday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., a BMW M4 was traveling recklessly when it veered over the center divider and collided with a Nissan Sentra heading southbound. Both vehicles burst into flames soon after the impact, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Passengers in the BMW, identified as 15-year-old Jacob Labib and his 14-year-old sister, Mina Sabet, along with 22-year-old Yostena Sabet, were pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old driver of the Nissan, Nicholas Callans, was also confirmed dead shortly after the crash.

The driver of the BMW, 23-year-old Girgis Alber, who is the fiancé of Yostena, was critically injured and taken to the Inland Valley Medical Center. An unidentified passenger in the Nissan is also reported to be in critical condition.

The CHP told reporters that once Alber receives treatment, he will face charges of vehicular manslaughter, child endangerment, and participation in a speed contest.

Family and friends have been devastated by the loss. Jonah Labib, Jacob’s father, mentioned that both boys spent their Saturday morning at the Albion Cup soccer tournament before the fatal crash. “They were inseparable,” he said. “They did everything together.”

In the wake of the tragedy, Lynn Perez, head of soccer operations for the SoCal Reds youth soccer club, initiated a GoFundMe campaign to assist affected families with funeral costs. The effort has quickly raised over $40,000.

As news of the accident spread, various youth soccer organizations across California expressed their condolences. Comments from clubs such as Claremont Stars and Rangers FC highlighted the community’s grief and support for the families.

Labib reflected on his son’s impact, saying, “He was a mentor to his little brothers. He was just a friend that his friends could rely on.” He also spoke about finding strength in his faith during this difficult time.

As investigations continue, the community mourns the loss of four young lives taken too soon.