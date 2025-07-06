Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Brother

LIVERPOOL, England — Diogo Jota, the Liverpool forward, died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday, police confirmed. The 28-year-old and his brother, Andre Silva, lost their lives shortly after midnight near Cernadilla in the northwestern Zamora province.

The Civil Guard reported that a vehicle veered off a motorway and burst into flames. Authorities believe a tire blowout may have caused the accident while the vehicle was overtaking another. “Everything points to the blowout of a tyre while it (the vehicle) was overtaking,” said a police spokesperson.

Angel Blanco, the representative of the central government in Zamora, told reporters, “The car was burned out, and they died inside.” Footage from local media displayed the charred remains of a Lamborghini, identified as belonging to Jota.

An AFP journalist at the scene observed scorched debris and burn marks along the motorway verge. The deaths have elicited an outpouring of grief across the football community, particularly from fans in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s national team captain, expressed his sorrow on X (formerly Twitter), stating the tragedy “makes no sense,” especially following Jota’s recent marriage and their collaborative victory in the UEFA Nations League.

The news has shocked many, coming as it did shortly after Jota celebrated his wedding, making the tragic loss feel particularly poignant. The football world has united in remembrance of the young star, mourning his untimely passing alongside that of his brother.