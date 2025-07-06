Sports
Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Brother
LIVERPOOL, England — Diogo Jota, the Liverpool forward, died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday, police confirmed. The 28-year-old and his brother, Andre Silva, lost their lives shortly after midnight near Cernadilla in the northwestern Zamora province.
The Civil Guard reported that a vehicle veered off a motorway and burst into flames. Authorities believe a tire blowout may have caused the accident while the vehicle was overtaking another. “Everything points to the blowout of a tyre while it (the vehicle) was overtaking,” said a police spokesperson.
Angel Blanco, the representative of the central government in Zamora, told reporters, “The car was burned out, and they died inside.” Footage from local media displayed the charred remains of a Lamborghini, identified as belonging to Jota.
An AFP journalist at the scene observed scorched debris and burn marks along the motorway verge. The deaths have elicited an outpouring of grief across the football community, particularly from fans in Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s national team captain, expressed his sorrow on X (formerly Twitter), stating the tragedy “makes no sense,” especially following Jota’s recent marriage and their collaborative victory in the UEFA Nations League.
The news has shocked many, coming as it did shortly after Jota celebrated his wedding, making the tragic loss feel particularly poignant. The football world has united in remembrance of the young star, mourning his untimely passing alongside that of his brother.
Recent Posts
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures
- Rays Look to Ace Drew Rasmussen to Avoid Sweep Against Twins
- Natasha Cloud Snubbed Again as WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced
- NBA Free Agency Heats Up With Major Trades and Signings
- Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Nationals
- Robin Williams: Celebrating the Iconic Actor’s Best Films
- John Deere Classic Begins Amid Excitement in Silvis, Illinois
- WNBA Negotiations Stalled as Players Push for Change
- Corey Heim Misses Chicago Race; Katherine Legge Locks in Last Spot
- Cuenca Celebrates Major Lottery Win on July 5, 2025