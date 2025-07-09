Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Diogo Jota and Brother André in Spain

ZAMORA, Spain — Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was likely speeding when he crashed his Lamborghini, killing himself and his younger brother, André Silva, according to a preliminary police investigation. The accident occurred early Thursday morning on the A-52 road as the vehicle went off the road and caught fire due to a burst tire.

A spokesperson for Spain’s Guardia Civil stated that tire marks left on the highway indicate excessive speed may have been a factor in the tragic accident. The police are analyzing these marks and will finalize their investigation before sending the report to a local judge.

Jota, 28, and his brother, 25, were reportedly traveling to catch a ferry to the UK. They were found at the crash site based on identification documents recovered from the vehicle. Both players received their last rites in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal.

The soccer community has been in mourning following the news of their deaths. Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his sorrow, saying, “It does not make sense,” and offered condolences to their families. Jota married Rute Cardoso just two weeks before the accident and leaves behind three children.

As fans pay tribute, messages from fellow players and public figures have poured in, reinforcing Jota’s impact in soccer. Liverpool manager Arne Slot vowed to celebrate Jota’s legacy in due time, saying he would be remembered as a remarkable person.

A wake for both players started on Friday at the Igreja Martiz de Gondomar, with a funeral planned for Saturday morning, drawing hundreds of mourners.

Authorities have indicated the investigation remains ongoing, focusing on the factors leading to the crash, including potential speeding and a tire blowout during an overtaking maneuver.