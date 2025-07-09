Sports
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Diogo Jota and Brother André in Spain
ZAMORA, Spain — Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was likely speeding when he crashed his Lamborghini, killing himself and his younger brother, André Silva, according to a preliminary police investigation. The accident occurred early Thursday morning on the A-52 road as the vehicle went off the road and caught fire due to a burst tire.
A spokesperson for Spain’s Guardia Civil stated that tire marks left on the highway indicate excessive speed may have been a factor in the tragic accident. The police are analyzing these marks and will finalize their investigation before sending the report to a local judge.
Jota, 28, and his brother, 25, were reportedly traveling to catch a ferry to the UK. They were found at the crash site based on identification documents recovered from the vehicle. Both players received their last rites in their hometown of Gondomar, Portugal.
The soccer community has been in mourning following the news of their deaths. Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his sorrow, saying, “It does not make sense,” and offered condolences to their families. Jota married Rute Cardoso just two weeks before the accident and leaves behind three children.
As fans pay tribute, messages from fellow players and public figures have poured in, reinforcing Jota’s impact in soccer. Liverpool manager Arne Slot vowed to celebrate Jota’s legacy in due time, saying he would be remembered as a remarkable person.
A wake for both players started on Friday at the Igreja Martiz de Gondomar, with a funeral planned for Saturday morning, drawing hundreds of mourners.
Authorities have indicated the investigation remains ongoing, focusing on the factors leading to the crash, including potential speeding and a tire blowout during an overtaking maneuver.
Recent Posts
- Brewers Edge Dodgers After Thrilling Extra Innings
- DeWanna Bonner Set to Return to Phoenix Mercury Soon
- Ben Askren Shares Emotional Health Update from Hospital Bed
- Adrian Houser Pitches Through Illness During White Sox Game
- Chelsea Defeats Fluminense, Advances to Club World Cup Final
- Jack White’s Iconic Collaborations: Celebrating Music’s Unique Connections
- Trump Imposes New Tariffs on Brazil Amid Bolsonaro Trial
- Hip-Hop Star Sparks Romance with Emirati Princess in Paris
- Real Madrid Coach Xabi Alonso Seeks Defensive Reinforcements
- Real Madrid Seeks Delay for La Liga Opener Due to Club World Cup
- Ferrero Set to Acquire WK Kellogg for $3 Billion
- Justin Verlander’s Winless Streak Continues with Giants
- Vikings Linebacker Dallas Turner Loses $240,000 in Phone Scam
- Bitcoin Whale Moves $2 Billion After 14 Years, Market on Edge
- Solana Looks to Break Resistance Amid Ongoing Market Volatility
- Disney+ Teases New and Returning Series Ahead of Summer Releases
- Mbappé Faces PSG in Club World Cup Semifinal Showdown
- Trump Media Seeks Approval for Truth Social Crypto ETF
- Megan Thee Stallion Sparks Rumors with Poolside Photo Featuring Mysterious Figure
- Analysts Share Contrasting Ethereum and Bitcoin Predictions Amid Market Uncertainty