News
Tragic Crash Claims Lives of Five Dallas Women in Texas
Dallas, Texas — Five women from Dallas lost their lives in a tragic traffic accident on July 25 in Central Texas, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety.
The victims have been identified as Thalia Salinas, Ruby Cruz, Brianna Valadez, Desiree Cervantes, and Jacqueline Velazco. A mother of one of the women described them as “best friends” who were inseparable.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on U.S. 281 near Park Road 4 in Burnet County. Authorities reported that a RAM 4500 truck, pulling a livestock trailer, was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lanes.
The truck collided head-on with a Chevrolet Malibu before striking a Mercedes SUV that was traveling behind the Malibu. The impact caused the Mercedes to overturn and catch fire.
All five women inside the Mercedes were pronounced dead at the scene. Fortunately, the occupants of the other vehicles involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
This devastating accident has left families and friends mourning their sudden loss, as the community remembers the five as vibrant young women with promising futures.
