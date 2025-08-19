Tragic Death of Ernesto Barajas Shocks Mexican Music Community

Guadalajara, Jalisco – The world of regional Mexican music mourns the loss of Ernesto Barajas, a prominent singer, businessman, and founder of the group Enigma Norteño. Barajas was tragically attacked on Tuesday in Guadalajara, leading to his untimely death.

News of Barajas’s passing has sent shockwaves through the music industry, where he was recognized as a key figure in the corridos movement and one of the most influential voices in the norteño scene. Initial reports indicate that Barajas, originally from Sinaloa, lost his life due to a direct attack, although further official details have not yet been released.

The news quickly spread across various local media outlets and social media entertainment accounts, triggering an outpouring of sadness and disbelief from fans and fellow artists alike. With a solid and recognized career, Ernesto Barajas became one of the leading figures in regional Mexican music.

As the leader of Enigma Norteño, he successfully positioned hit songs that set trends in the genre, allowing him to perform on prestigious stages in both Mexico and the United States. His vision as a businessman and unique interpretation style set him apart over the years.

Barajas’s legacy extends beyond his singing career; he was also a driving force for talent in the regional music scene. His constant work and dedication to innovation earned him a special place in the hearts of his audience, who deeply mourn his passing.

The music industry has expressed solidarity with the family and loved ones of the artist, remembering Ernesto Barajas as a man passionate about music and dedicated to elevating the norteño genre to new heights. His name will be etched as a reference in Mexican musical culture, leaving behind a mark that will be hard to erase.