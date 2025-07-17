Tragic Death of Young Cyclist Samuele Privitera Shakes Italian Sports Community

MILANO, Italy — Samuele Privitera, a 19-year-old cyclist from Imperia, died on Wednesday night after sustaining severe injuries from a crash during the first stage of the 61st Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta-Mont Blanc. The incident occurred on Tuesday near Pontey, approximately 50 kilometers from the race start and 35 kilometers from the finish in Aosta.

Reports indicate that Privitera lost control after hitting a bump and fell while descending. Witnesses explained that the speed in that area was close to 70 kilometers per hour. The young cyclist reportedly lost his helmet in the fall and struck his head against a gate or a railing, suffering a severe head trauma and cardiac arrest.

Filippo Borrione, the race director, stated, “The emergency services were quick to respond, and the doctor realized the seriousness of the situation and immediately alerted the emergency medical services.” Privitera was resuscitated at the scene before being transported to the Umberto Parini Hospital in Aosta, where he later died.

Another cyclist was also involved in the fall, sustaining a broken collarbone. In light of the tragic events, the organizers of the Giro decided to cancel the stage that was scheduled for Thursday, July 17, while the remaining teams were given the option to continue the race.

Privitera, who raced for the Hagens Berman Jayco team, had already competed in various events this year, marking his presence in the professional circuit. The Italian Cycling Federation has announced that all athletes will wear black armbands and observe a minute of silence from July 17 to July 20 in memory of Privitera.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Samuele and will do everything we can to enhance safety in our races,” stated Cordiano Dagnoni, president of the Italian Cycling Federation. “It is vital that we intensify our efforts to ensure the safety of our young riders and the entire cycling community.”

The third stage of the Giro is set to resume on Friday, July 18, with a moment of reflection planned at the start and the initial segment of the race neutralized in honor of Privitera.