Tragic Deaths of Gaudreau Brothers Reach Mourning Community

The funeral for brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau is currently being held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania. The ceremony comes eleven days after their tragic deaths when they were involved in a bicycle accident in their home state of New Jersey.

Johnny Gaudreau, an All-Star player known as ‘Johnny Hockey,’ was 31 years old, while Matthew was 29. Both brothers were set to be groomsmen at their sister Katie‘s wedding the day following their untimely death.

The Gaudreau brothers were well-respected figures in the hockey community. Johnny had a successful career playing for the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he gained a strong following for his skill and determination on the ice. Matthew also played professionally, participating in leagues such as the ECHL and AHL.

In the wake of their passing, a significant outpouring of support and mourning has emerged from fans and teammates alike. Vigils were held in both Calgary and Columbus, gathering thousands of people to honour the brothers and reminisce about the joy they brought to the sport.

At the Columbus vigil, Blue Jackets defenceman Erik Gudbranson reflected on Johnny’s kindness and familial spirit, while Flames captain Mikael Backlund shared heartfelt memories of Johnny’s cheerful personality and camaraderie among teammates.

A makeshift memorial outside Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome has grown significantly, featuring jerseys, flowers, and heartfelt messages from the community. Fans have traveled long distances to pay their respects and express their grief over the loss of the beloved players.

In response to the tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been established to support Matthew’s widow, Madeline, who is expecting their child in December. The campaign has already raised over $645,000, showcasing the strong bonds within the hockey community.

The driver involved in the collision, Sean M. Higgins, is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and faces multiple charges, including death by auto.