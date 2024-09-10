Tragic Discovery in Blue Mountains: Two Boys Found Dead

NSW Police have reported a tragic incident involving the discovery of two deceased boys inside a residence in the Faulconbridge area of the Blue Mountains, located west of Sydney. The tragic event occurred on Tuesday just before 1pm.

The two boys, aged nine and eleven, were found dead after police received a call expressing concern for the welfare of a woman and her children. Upon arrival at the scene, officers were met with this devastating discovery.

Superintendent John Nelson stated that the police were alerted to the situation by the children’s father, who was the ‘other occupant’ of the home. He is currently cooperating with the police investigation.

The mother of the boys, a 42-year-old woman, has been transported to Westmead Hospital under police guard. Reports indicate she has sustained self-inflicted injuries and has since been arrested.

According to police sources, the boys showed signs of having been stabbed, leading to the investigation being classified as a homicide case. The woman, known to police for minor issues, remains stable in the hospital.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting the emotional impact such incidents have on first responders, many of whom are parents themselves.

Superintendent Nelson remarked on the shocking nature of the event for a community typically regarded as peaceful and close-knit. Police have established a crime scene and are conducting a thorough investigation.

The local community, including Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill, expressed their heartbreak, with calls for unity and support during this troubling time.