News
Tragic End for Actor Malaika Arora’s Father: A Family’s Heartbreaking Loss
Father of model-actor Malaika Arora, Anil Kuldip Mehta, died by suicide on Wednesday morning, leaving his family and the entertainment community in mourning. The 65-year-old reportedly made a heartbreaking final phone call to his daughters, Malaika and Amrita Arora, moments before his death, expressing feelings of despair. “I’m sick and tired,” he told them, according to sources.
Shortly after the tragedy, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a statement on behalf of the family, expressing their profound grief. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock over this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect,” the statement read.
The incident occurred at Ayesha Manor in Bandra, where Mehta jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of the family residence. His wife, Joyce Polycarp, was in the flat at the time and became concerned when she noticed her husband’s slippers in the living room around 9 am.
After searching for him, she leaned over the balcony railing and witnessed a chaotic scene below, where a security guard was calling for help. “That was when I realized something was terribly wrong,” she reportedly told police.
Sources indicate that Mehta’s last moments were filled with distress. His daughter Malaika was en route to an event in Pune when she received his call, highlighting the urgency of his emotional state.
A post-mortem examination is currently being conducted at Bhabha Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. The news of Anil Mehta’s passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.
Recent Posts
- Ishan Kishan’s Surprise Return to Duleep Trophy Sparks Speculation
- Government Introduces Legislation to Criminalize Doxxing and Strengthen Privacy Protections
- National Testing Agency Releases 2024 UGC NET Answer Keys and Objections Window
- Katy Perry Celebrates MTV Video Vanguard Award with Futuristic Performance
- Industry Experts Discuss the Significance of Inclusivity and R U OK? Day
- Tragic End for Actor Malaika Arora’s Father: A Family’s Heartbreaking Loss
- Jon Bon Jovi Aids in Rescuing Woman in Distress on Nashville Bridge
- Public Inquiry Ordered into the Murder of Pat Finucane
- Unexpected Moment at National Television Awards as Co-Star Disrupts Live Broadcast
- Taylor Swift and Post Malone Win Best Collaboration at MTV VMAs
- Epilepsy Drug Sulthiame Shows Promise in Reducing Sleep Apnoea Symptoms
- Ocala Hosts 9/11 Memorial Service Honoring Sacrifices and Memories
- Apple Introduces New Camera Button with iPhone 16 Series
- Aubrey Plaza’s Dress Makes Headlines but She Remains Unfazed
- Injury Forces Ruturaj Gaikwad to Retire Hurt in Duleep Trophy Clash
- Northern Ireland Leaders to Discuss Financial Pressures with UK Chancellor
- Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori Dies at 86
- Shannon Sharpe Clarifies Instagram Live Incident
- Sébastien Delorme Finds New Love in Entrepreneur Virginie Bruneau
- Google Doodle Celebrates Scoubidou, A Craft Rich in Color and History