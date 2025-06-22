Tragic Fall at Stadium Claims Three Lives After MC Alger’s Victory

Algiers, Algeria – A tragic incident during celebrations for MC Alger‘s league title win has left three spectators dead and more than 70 others injured. The Algerian Ministry of Health confirmed the fatalities on Sunday, shortly after the team secured its second consecutive Algerian top-flight title.

The disaster occurred when a barrier in the upper stand of the stadium collapsed, causing numerous fans to fall into the lower tier. Local media reported significant injuries, with 38 people transported to Beni Messous University Hospital, while two other hospitals received additional injured fans.

According to the Ministry’s statement, ‘Ben Aknoun Hospital also received 27 injured people, while Bab El Oued Hospital received 16.’ In light of the tragedy, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his condolences and wished for a swift recovery of those affected.

MC Alger confirmed one of the deceased, a supporter named Younes Amguzzi, in an emotional Instagram post. The club wrote, ‘It is with great sadness and sorrow that we received the news of our supporter Younes Amguzzi, who passed away after falling from the upper stands.’ The club has not yet commented on the other two fatalities.

Footage from El Heddaf TV showed a section of railing collapsed in the stadium, with emergency services promptly responding to the scene. Players and staff from MC Alger visited hospitals to donate blood in support of the injured fans. The trophy presentation ceremony was postponed due to the unfolding tragedy.

Officials have not yet released a statement regarding any potential safety violations or future preventative measures for stadium events.