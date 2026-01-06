Tragic Fire in Swiss Ski Town Claims 40 Lives on New Year’s Day

Crans-Montana, Switzerland – A devastating fire broke out at a popular bar in this Swiss mountain ski town on New Year’s Day, resulting in the deaths of approximately 40 people and injuring over 100 others.

The fire ignited shortly after 1:30 a.m. at Le Constellation, where many had gathered to celebrate the arrival of the new year. Eyewitness accounts describe a chaotic scene as patrons attempted to escape the rapidly spreading flames.

Witness Samuel Rapp reported, “There were people screaming and then people lying on the ground probably dead.” Many survivors expressed being left in shock by the tragedy.

Investigators are currently examining the site for clues, noting that an explosion may have occurred due to a sudden back draft. However, authorities have ruled out any connection to terrorism.

Laetitia Place, a fire survivor, recounted the harrowing efforts to escape, saying, “The first stairs are pretty easy to get through… But after that, there’s a small door where everyone was pushing. And so we all fell. We were piled on top of each other.”

Medical staff rushed to treat the injured, with some victims in critical condition being airlifted to hospitals in nearby cities. Witness Nathan Hugon described the scene as chaotic, stating, “I saw people pushing each other, falling down the stairs in a frenzy to escape. Some were being trampled.”

Swiss President Guy Parmelin addressed the tragedy, calling it “one of the worst disasters in [Switzerland’s] history.” He added, “Behind these numbers are faces, names, families, destinies brutally cut short or forever shattered.”

As the town mourns, families and officials continue to grapple with the impact of this horrific event.