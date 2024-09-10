Tragic Funeral of John and Matthew Gaudreau Held in Pennsylvania

On September 9, 2024, a solemn funeral was held for John and Matthew Gaudreau at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania, following their untimely deaths just eleven days prior. The brothers, both prominent figures in the hockey world, were remembered as affectionate fathers and devoted husbands who placed significant value on family.

John Gaudreau, 31, widely known by his nickname ‘Johnny Hockey’, was a star player for the Calgary Flames and later the Columbus Blue Jackets. His younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau, 29, also made his mark in professional hockey, contributing to the ECHL and AHL, and most recently coaching at Gloucester Catholic. The brothers were set to serve as groomsmen for their sister’s wedding, which tragically coincided with their final moments.

Meredith Gaudreau, John’s widow, addressed the gathered mourners, expressing her comfort in knowing that her husband and his brother were together in heaven. Meredith spoke of their deep bond, emphasizing how inseparable they were throughout life, both on and off the ice.

The heartbreaking circumstances surrounding their passing involved a tragic accident where a suspected impaired driver struck the brothers while they were cycling. As stated by law enforcement, the driver faces multiple charges, including death by auto.

During the funeral service, emotional tributes flowed from family members, friends, and former teammates. Meredith shared beautiful moments of their life together and revealed she is expecting their third child, bringing with it a bittersweet joy amid the grief. Similarly, Matthew’s widow, Madeline, noted the impending arrival of their son, underscoring the legacy the brothers will leave behind.

The service drew a significant turnout, with numerous supporters from the hockey community, including NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, acknowledging the monumental impact the Gaudreau brothers had on those around them. Friends and team members shared stories highlighting John’s warmth, humor, and dedication to both family and hockey.

The Gaudreau family, profoundly affected by this loss, received strength from the support of the community, which has expressed collective mourning and remembrance for the brothers through various tributes and vigils held in their honor.