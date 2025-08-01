Tragic Plane Crash Claims Lives of LeRoy Family in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — A family of three, Brandon and Jestene LeRoy and their toddler son Paxton, died in a plane crash in Nampa on Sunday evening. The incident has left their relatives heartbroken.

Brandon’s cousin, Jeremiah LeRoy, expressed profound grief in a statement to KTVB, saying, “The loss feels immeasurable. To say we miss them doesn’t come close.”

The plane took off from Nampa airport around 5:40 p.m. and crashed shortly after, at approximately 5:41 p.m., just two miles into the flight. According to the Nampa Police Department, the aircraft went down near Venice Street, crashing into an unoccupied outbuilding.

The Canyon County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 30-year-old Jestene and 43-year-old Brandon LeRoy. Both died from “multiple blunt force injuries” at the scene. Their 23-month-old son Paxton was rushed to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise, where he succumbed to his injuries after unsuccessful lifesaving efforts.

Jeremiah LeRoy fondly remembered Brandon’s life, recounting their shared childhood experiences in a heartfelt tribute. He described Brandon as a constant source of support and joy, not only as a cousin but also as a protector and friend.

Brandon LeRoy worked as a firefighter, paramedic, and nurse anesthetist, dedicated to helping others. “Brandon was the person you wanted at your side in a crisis — calm, capable, and completely present,” Jeremiah recalled. He was known for his loyalty, generosity, and infectious laughter.

In his statement, Jeremiah highlighted cherished memories of family bonding over soccer and shared adventures. He recalled a memorable night when they ventured out late to buy an espresso machine, showcasing Brandon’s enthusiasm and warmth.

Jeremiah also expressed hope anchored in faith, saying, “Even in our grief, we are not without hope.” He quoted scriptures to emphasize the belief in eventual reunion with loved ones.

As the investigation continues, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are looking into the cause of the crash. The community mourns the loss of the LeRoy family, remembering their legacy of love and kindness.