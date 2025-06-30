Tragic Shooting Claims Lives of Young Jewish Couple in Washington

Washington, D.C. – On May 21, Bob and Nancy Milgrim faced unimaginable heartbreak when their daughter Sarah, 26, was shot dead alongside her boyfriend, Yaron Lischinsky, in Washington, D.C. They were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when a gunman, reportedly declaring, ‘I did it for Gaza,’ opened fire.

This shocking incident shattered the Milgrim family’s illusions of their perfect life. They had just been discussing their hopes for future grandchildren when tragedy struck. ‘Our lives are perfect,’ Bob recalled telling Nancy on a May day walk.

Bob described Sarah as a remarkable individual, recalling her achievements in sports and music and her compassion for all living things. ‘She was everything. She did everything,’ he told CNN. Sarah held a master’s degree in international affairs from American University, along with a passion for volunteering and a love for animals. Bob fondly remembered how she often brought stray dogs home.

As the couple prepared for bed that fateful night, news of the shooting broke, leading Bob to fear for his daughter. ‘I knew that Sarah and Yaron were the only couple from the embassy in that age category,’ he said, expressing the growing dread as details unfolded.

When a call from the Israeli ambassador brought confirmation of Sarah’s death, Bob and Nancy’s worst fears were realized. They had hoped for news of Yaron but learned instead of their daughter’s tragic fate.

Sarah and Yaron, both of whom worked at the Israeli embassy, were planning a trip to Israel, where Yaron intended to propose. Bob described their bond as ‘unbelievable’ and shared how Sarah felt deeply connected to Israel throughout her life.

Having faced instances of antisemitism in her youth, Sarah had a commitment to peace and connection. She volunteered for Tech2Peace, an organization that fostered relations between Israelis and Palestinians, which showcased her dedication to helping others.

After Sarah’s death, the Milgrims faced both overwhelming grief and a surge of support from the community. ‘The outpouring of love from both the Jewish community and all communities worldwide is what’s keeping us going,’ Bob said.

In her memory, the Milgrims hold onto the hope that others will remember Sarah not for the hatred some directed at her, but for her love and compassion. ‘I want people to remember her, remember what she did, and remember that she didn’t hate anybody,’ Bob emphasized. Sarah has now been laid to rest in Kansas City.