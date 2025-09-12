Tragic Shooting at Evergreen High School Leaves Two Injured, Shooter Dead

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy shot two students and then himself at Evergreen High School on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, around 12:24 p.m. Authorities identified the shooter as Desmond Holly, who reportedly exhibited extremist views online leading up to the attack.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacki Kelley stated that Holly had been “radicalized through an extremist network.” Investigators are examining social media accounts believed to be associated with him, which contain references to mass shootings and antisemitic sentiments. One TikTok post reportedly showed Holly wearing a shirt reminiscent of attire worn during the 1999 Columbine High School tragedy.

Holly fired upon his peers, critically injuring 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone and another unnamed victim. After the shooting, he turned the gun on himself and later died from his injuries. The two victims remain in critical condition at local hospitals.

Witnesses described chaos as students ran for safety. Fourteen-year-old Kai Taylor was outside the school when he received a call from his twin sister. “I felt like I was going limp,” he said, recalling his panic as he ran for cover. Students took shelter in nearby homes while law enforcement responded swiftly.

The shooter’s movements were captured on the school’s surveillance cameras. According to Kelley, Holly reloaded his weapon repeatedly while canvassing the three-level building. The school’s lockdown procedures prevented him from reaching more students, but significant damage occurred, with multiple gunshots fired.

Both victims were transported to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood. One was shot inside the school, while another was struck while attempting to flee outside.

Authorities confirmed that Holly came to the school with a significant amount of ammunition. Investigators are probing how he accessed the weapon and whether his parents may face legal repercussions. Searches of Holly’s home and digital devices are underway.

In the wake of the tragedy, Evergreen High School closed for the week. Jefferson County Public Schools announced a resource center for students and families at Bergen Meadow Elementary, which will be open for advocacy and support services.

On Thursday evening, hundreds gathered at Buchanan Park for a vigil. Residents and families embraced, sharing their pain and grief. Colorado Governor Jared Polis attended the vigil, expressing solidarity with the community, stating, “There is no answer for these kinds of horrific, violent acts, but we can find consolation in one another.”