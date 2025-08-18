Tragic Stabbing Spree at Traverse City Walmart Injures 11

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — New surveillance video from a July stabbing spree at a Traverse City Walmart reveals a chaotic scene where 11 people were injured, including a store employee. Authorities allege that Bradford Gille, 42, is responsible for the attacks that occurred on July 26.

The video, shared by 13 ON YOUR SIDE and obtained from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, shows Gille entering the store wearing a large green duffle bag. He appears to pace near the dairy section before rapidly approaching a woman, stabbing her twice before lunging at another shopper.

Witnesses report that fear gripped the store as shoppers fled in all directions. One man in a blue shirt intervened but was stabbed, collapsing to his knees. As shoppers attempted to help him, Gille continued his rampage throughout the store, targeting anyone in close proximity.

Multiple camera angles captured the turmoil, highlighting the frantic actions of shoppers trying to escape the violence. As Gille fled the store, he discarded his duffel bag while chaos unfolded around him.

Outside the store, the suspect attacked a woman exiting the building, and witnesses described her shirt becoming soaked in blood as she fell to the ground. Several people confronted Gille in the parking lot, attempting to subdue him.

Munson Healthcare provided an update on August 6, stating that of the 11 victims treated, nine were released from the hospital while two were transferred to different facilities. Gille was arraigned later in July with a not-guilty plea entered on his behalf and an initial bond set at $100,000.

A competency evaluation was recommended for Gille, causing future court dates to be removed from the calendar. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to piece together the tragic events of that day.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, the Michigan Crisis Access Line offers help 24/7 by calling or texting 988.