Trail Blazers Dominate Warriors in Summer League Opener

Las Vegas, NV — The Portland Trail Blazers showcased their talent in a 106-73 victory over the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Summer League opener on July 11, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Rookie center Yang Hansen, who was picked 16th in last month’s NBA draft, made a significant impact in his debut. Within the first four minutes, he delivered two impressive assists, including a bounce pass from the three-point line to Sidy Cissoko, who dunked it. Yang also set up D.J. Carton for a layup with a pass that went over a defender’s head.

Yang finished the night with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three blocked shots despite committing three turnovers. Blazers assistant coach Ronnie Burrell praised Yang’s performance, stating, “He showed a lot of facets to his game. We know he’s very versatile and skilled.”

Yang, however, was modest about his performance: “I have a lot to improve,” he stated through translator Chris Liu.

Rayan Rupert led the Blazers with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Caleb Love contributed with 18 points. Rupert excelled at the free-throw line, converting all 11 attempts, while Love made 4 of 7 from three-point range, a positive sign for his shooting after a challenging college career.

Burrell expressed satisfaction with his team’s rhythm, noting their pace and ability to force 19 turnovers while tallying 26 assists. “We played our style of basketball,” he added.

The Blazers surged ahead with a strong first quarter, leading 35-13 after shooting 57.9% from the field. Although the Warriors improved in the second quarter, the Blazers regained control with a dominant third quarter.

Golden State struggled, managing only 32.9% shooting from the field. Will Richard and Jackson Rowe each scored 12 points for the Warriors.

Looking ahead, the Trail Blazers will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.