Trail Blazers Look to Henderson for Breakthrough in 2025-26 Season

Portland, Oregon – The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up for the 2025-26 NBA season, with expectations resting heavily on guard Scoot Henderson. After two inconsistent years marked by injuries, Henderson is prepared to take on a more significant role in his third season.

After trading Anfernee Simons for veteran Jrue Holiday, the Blazers are making a clear shift in their roster. Head coach Chauncey Billups has identified Henderson as a key player who may finally break out, bringing potential as the team’s primary offensive engine.

“He had a tough year last year, only because he didn’t get to play basketball during the summer,” Billups said during an interview with ESPN. “This year he’s been playing ball all summer, he’s been working on his game. Scoot is gonna take an incredible leap this year.”

Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game in his first two seasons. However, he faced setbacks, including an ankle sprain and a concussion, which affected his performance and minutes as he primarily came off the bench.

Last season, he started only 10 games, but his role is expected to increase significantly this year. With Holiday’s lower usage rate compared to Simons, the door is open for Henderson to embrace a leading position on the court.

While the Blazers’ offense struggled last season, finishing 22nd in points per game, Billups is counting on Henderson and teammate Shaedon Sharpe to step up and provide the necessary offensive firepower as the team continues its rebuild.

For the Blazers to compete in a tough Western Conference, Henderson must translate his potential into consistent production, especially as the team has missed the playoffs for the last four years. With fans eagerly waiting, the upcoming season will determine whether Henderson can live up to the expectations and help turn the franchise’s fortunes around.