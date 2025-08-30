GR223 Trail Closed Due to Fires in Jobourg

Jobourg, France – Following the wildfires that occurred on August 24 and 25, 2025, the town of La Hague has announced that a section of the GR223 trail, known as the Sentier des Douaniers, is closed until September 30, 2025.

The closure affects the area between Anse de Gravette and Nez de Voidries. Pedestrian traffic is being redirected to the communal path Montcaneval and the RD 202 road. Signage has been installed to assist users navigating around the closure.

This safety measure is necessary due to the destabilization of the trail caused by the significant amount of water used to combat the wildfire. The stability of the terrain remains uncertain, and risks of falling rocks or mudslides, exacerbated by forecasted rainfall, cannot be ruled out.

Authorities urge the public to heed the closure notice and to use the designated alternative routes until the situation is assessed and the trail is deemed safe for access.