HIM Trailer Reveals Chilling Journey into Fame and Sacrifice

HOLLYWOOD, CA – The official trailer for the upcoming horror film HIM was released on August 6, 2025. Directed by Justin Tipping and produced by Oscar winner Jordan Peele‘s Monkeypaw Productions, the movie reveals a frightening exploration of fame and the cost of greatness.

Former college wide receiver Tyriq Withers stars as Cameron Cade, a promising quarterback whose life revolves around football. On the eve of a crucial scouting combine, Cade suffers a potentially career-ending brain injury at the hands of an obsessed fan. Just when hope seems lost, he receives unexpected help from his idol, Isaiah White, played by Marlon Wayans.

Isaiah, an eight-time championship quarterback, invites Cameron to train at his secluded estate alongside his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White, portrayed by Julia Fox. However, as training intensifies, Isaiah’s initial charm morphs into something ominous, leading Cameron down a treacherous path filled with psychological turmoil.

The trailer hints at a mix of intense drama and horror, with disturbing visuals showcasing Cameron’s struggle to differentiate between reality and his haunted psyche. As the film progresses, themes of sacrifice and the dark side of ambition come to the forefront.

The supporting cast includes Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, MMA fighter Maurice Greene, and rising hip-hop stars Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack. HIM is adapted from a Black List screenplay by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie.

Scheduled to hit theaters on September 19, 2025, HIM promises a gripping narrative that questions how far one will go to achieve their dreams.