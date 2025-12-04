Entertainment
Trailer for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple Unveils New Storylines
LOS ANGELES, CA — Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a gripping new trailer for the upcoming film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Directed by Nia DaCosta and set to hit theaters on January 16, 2026, the sequel builds on the world established by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland.
The trailer highlights the story’s lead characters, including Dr. Kelson, played by Ralph Fiennes, who is confronted by Jimmy Crystal, portrayed by Jack O'Connell. The trailer showcases Dr. Kelson’s quest to understand the Rage virus that plagues survivors in a post-apocalyptic Britain.
In a shocking twist, Dr. Kelson enters a new relationship that could have significant implications for survival as Spike, played by Alfie Williams, navigates a nightmare encounter with Crystal. According to the official synopsis, “In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival—the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.”
The trailer reveals intense scenes, including survivor battles against hordes of Rage-infected individuals, suggesting a darker turn for the series. DaCosta aims to explore a deeper character narrative alongside the horror elements, favoring visceral storytelling.
The marketing for the sequel hints at a new tone, leaning away from the cerebral horror of the previous films. The tagline, “Change is coming,” suggests the filmmakers aim to reshape the franchise for a powerful conclusion. DaCosta’s past work includes acclaimed films like Candyman and The Marvels, which promise a proper mix of tension and character development.
As anticipation grows, fans of the series can look forward to discovering the new dynamics and terror awaiting them in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.
