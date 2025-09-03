Trailer for ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ Promises Twists and Terror

LOS ANGELES, CA – The highly anticipated trailer for “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple” has been released, revealing a chilling new chapter in the dystopian series. Set to premiere in theaters on January 16, 2026, this film is the fourth installment of the acclaimed “28 Years” franchise.

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, the story follows young Spike, played by Alfie Williams, who becomes entangled with the violent crew of Sir Jimmy Crystal, portrayed by Jack O'Connell. The film explores the fallout of a rage virus that has ravaged England, suggesting humanity itself may pose a greater threat.

In the trailer, the haunting melodies of Berzilla Wallin accompany an unsettling voiceover from Arthur C. Clarke, setting the tone for the impending chaos. Meanwhile, Dr. Kelson, played by Ralph Fiennes, pushes the boundaries of his relationship with an Alpha virus-carrier named Samson, portrayed by Chi Lewis-Parry.

O’Connell describes the film as a “weird, deranged cousin” to the original, noting the unexpected nature of the infected depicted in the storyline. “It definitely will make you consider that the infected are not purely antagonists in our film,” he said.

DaCosta aims to maintain the unique energy of the previous films while infusing her artistic vision into the project. She emphasizes the intricate relationships among characters, noting that Spike must navigate between Jimmy’s violent cult and Dr. Kelson’s scientific endeavors.

In reflecting on his role, O’Connell portrays Jimmy as “dark and twisted,” hinting at a nuanced character arc that evolves through the narrative. The film promises a return to the franchise’s roots while deepening the exploration of moral dilemmas faced by survivors in a post-apocalyptic world.

Garland, who also produced the film alongside renowned names like Danny Boyle and Cillian Murphy, returns to the series that began in 2002. The evolving dynamics of relationships amidst chaos form the crux of the narrative, underlining themes of survival and inhumanity.

As anticipation builds for its release, fans can look forward to the tension-filled trailer, which sets the stage for a film that goes where few dare to tread. “The Bone Temple” is certain to challenge perceptions of good and evil in an unforgiving world.