Train Derailment in Palo Pinto County, Texas, Involves 35 Cars

PALO PINTO, Texas – A train derailment involving 35 Union Pacific cars occurred Monday afternoon near Gordon. The incident took place around 2 p.m., approximately two miles east of the town.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene. According to officials, there were no injuries reported and no evacuation orders were issued. Despite concerns about hazardous materials being transported, none of the train cars have shown signs of leaking.

The Palo Pinto Fire Department is working to contain a grass fire that ignited due to the derailment. Residents in the area have been advised to avoid the vicinity as a precautionary measure.

Local officials confirmed that the derailment happened over a railroad bridge on Coalville Road, situated north of State Highway 183. Firefighters and other emergency personnel are on-site, ensuring the situation is under control.

This incident is still developing, and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.