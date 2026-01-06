Entertainment
The Traitors UK Season 4 Debuts with New Contestants and Twists
London, England – The BBC has launched Season 4 of its hit competition reality show, *The Traitors UK*, offering fans a new round of suspenseful deception and strategic gameplay. The premiere aired on January 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. GMT, featuring a diverse line-up of 22 contestants vying for a cash prize that could reach £120,000. Among the competitors are a cybersecurity consultant, a retired police detective, and a personal trainer.
Claudia Winkleman returns as host, ensuring an entertaining and unpredictable season. Contestants will work together on various missions to build a prize fund while secretly battling against three designated ‘Traitors’ who aim to sabotage their efforts.
New episodes are scheduled to continue airing nightly through January 3, 2026, on BBC One, with episodes also available for streaming on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast. The series will return to its typical schedule of airing episodes on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.
While fans in the United States will have to wait for the show’s debut on Peacock later in 2026, they can still catch up on previous seasons available for streaming. Viewers are excited to see how the new format, including a ‘secret traitor’ role, will impact the strategic landscape within the game.
The show’s premise sees contestants divided into ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors,’ where the goal for the Traitors is to eliminate the Faithfuls without being discovered. The season promises twists and challenges set against the stunning backdrop of a Scottish castle.
As the game unfolds, suspense builds among contestants and viewers alike. The show’s loyal fanbase eagerly anticipates the unfolding drama and unexpected betrayals each episode brings. Season 4 of *The Traitors UK* promises to deliver more thrilling moments that have become synonymous with the series, setting the stage for a compelling competition.
