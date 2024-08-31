Transfer Deadline Day: Major Moves and Last-Minute Deals

The summer transfer window closed today, marking a significant day in the world of football as clubs finalized their last-minute deals and strengthened their squads for the remaining season.

Among the notable transfers, Raheem Sterling has officially joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea. The deal marks a strategic move for both clubs as Sterling seeks more playing time while Arsenal aims to bolster their attacking options.

Additionally, Jadon Sancho is set to make the switch to Chelsea from Manchester United. The winger has agreed on personal terms that involve a loan with an obligation to buy next summer, indicating a significant shift in his career after a challenging stint at United.

Crystal Palace made headlines by signing Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal for an initial fee estimated at £25 million. This move is anticipated to enhance Palace’s attacking capabilities as they prepare for a competitive season.

Furthermore, Everton has submitted paperwork to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea on a loan deal, with an option for a permanent transfer. This addition is a critical component as Everton seeks to improve their offensive line.

In another unexpected transfer, Ivan Toney completed his medical and is now joining Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia. This move signifies the growing trend of high-profile players making transitions to leagues beyond Europe.

Other key transfers include Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour, both moving to Napoli from Manchester United and Brighton respectively, marking a significant reshuffle for the Italian club.

Noteworthy movements also occurred in other clubs; for instance, Nottingham Forest secured the signing of Brazilian defender Morato from Benfica for a fee of £19.7 million, further strengthening their defense.

The transfer window has brought numerous changes to various squads, leaving fans and analysts reflecting on how these signings will impact the league moving forward.