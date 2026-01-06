Sports
Transfer Portal: Babalade Leaves South Carolina for Nebraska Football
LINCOLN, Nebraska — Offensive lineman Tree Babalade has committed to Nebraska after a season at South Carolina, announced on Instagram Tuesday. This decision re-establishes a connection with former Gamecocks offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, who also joined Nebraska’s coaching staff.
Babalade, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound player, made seven appearances and five starts for South Carolina in the 2025 season. His commitment marks him as the tenth player from South Carolina to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He followed Trovon Baugh, who transferred to Texas A&M. Babalade, originally from Hyattsville, Maryland, was a four-star recruit and a top 250 prospect nationally in the Class of 2023.
The offensive tackle started his collegiate career strong, beginning nine games as a true freshman. After spending 2024 on redshirt, he worked his way back into a starting role at right tackle during the 2025 season following an injury to a teammate.
Babalade now enters Nebraska’s program with two years of eligibility remaining. The Cornhuskers, who are replacing three starting offensive linemen, see Babalade as a potential key addition to their lineup.
Is Nebraska poised for a turnaround? After finishing last season with a 7-6 record, the team is looking to rebuild after a series of challenges, including recent losses. Teasley expressed excitement about coaching Babalade again, stating, “It’s going to be really fun to get the chance to work with him now.”
With this transfer, Babalade aims to contribute significantly to Nebraska’s offensive line, bringing experience and talent to a team eager for improvement.
Recent Posts
- Astrophysicist Ray Jayawardhana Named New Caltech President
- Oklahoma Running Back Jovantae Barnes Commits to Kentucky Football
- AFCON 2025: Quarter-Final Teams Set for Knockout Stage in Morocco
- West Ham Faces Must-Win Clash Against Nottingham Forest
- Damon Wilson to Re-enter NCAA Transfer Portal After Stellar Year
- Explore Portugal’s Serene Beachside Towns Beyond Lisbon
- UTSA’s Kenny Ozowalu Transfers to Oklahoma Football Team
- Juventus Faces Sassuolo in Key Serie A Matchup
- Juventus Aims for Victory Against Sassuolo in Serie A Clash
- Roma Loses 1-0 in Gasperini’s Return to Atalanta
- Prepare for Lorwyn Eclipsed Release on January 23, 2026
- Sebastian Stan in Talks for Role in ‘The Batman Part II’
- Texas Receiver Parker Livingstone Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Ivory Coast Faces Burkina Faso in Africa Cup of Nations Clash
- Jadan Baugh Announces Return to Gators Amid Transfer Portal Speculation
- Active Shooter Reported at US Naval Base in Port Hueneme
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Amid Growing Investor Interest
- Manchester United Considers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Caretaker Role
- Atlanta Falcons Fire Coach Raheem Morris After Eighth Straight Losing Season
- Granada Hosts Rayo Vallecano in Copa del Rey Clash