Transfer Portal: Babalade Leaves South Carolina for Nebraska Football

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Offensive lineman Tree Babalade has committed to Nebraska after a season at South Carolina, announced on Instagram Tuesday. This decision re-establishes a connection with former Gamecocks offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, who also joined Nebraska’s coaching staff.

Babalade, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound player, made seven appearances and five starts for South Carolina in the 2025 season. His commitment marks him as the tenth player from South Carolina to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He followed Trovon Baugh, who transferred to Texas A&M. Babalade, originally from Hyattsville, Maryland, was a four-star recruit and a top 250 prospect nationally in the Class of 2023.

The offensive tackle started his collegiate career strong, beginning nine games as a true freshman. After spending 2024 on redshirt, he worked his way back into a starting role at right tackle during the 2025 season following an injury to a teammate.

Babalade now enters Nebraska’s program with two years of eligibility remaining. The Cornhuskers, who are replacing three starting offensive linemen, see Babalade as a potential key addition to their lineup.

Is Nebraska poised for a turnaround? After finishing last season with a 7-6 record, the team is looking to rebuild after a series of challenges, including recent losses. Teasley expressed excitement about coaching Babalade again, stating, “It’s going to be really fun to get the chance to work with him now.”

With this transfer, Babalade aims to contribute significantly to Nebraska’s offensive line, bringing experience and talent to a team eager for improvement.