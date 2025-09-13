Transfer Portal Stars Shine in Early 2025 College Football Season

Norman, Oklahoma — As college football programs kick off the 2025 season, the transfer portal is already proving to be a game-changer. Players making a move during the offseason began to show their impact as early as Week 1, with standout performances lighting up national leaderboards in offense and defense.

One of the most notable transfers this season is John Mateer, formerly of Washington State, who has revitalized the Oklahoma Sooners’ offense. In a recent win against No. 15 Michigan, Mateer passed for 270 yards and ran for 74 yards, scoring three touchdowns. ‘He’s an electric quarterback now,’ said Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, highlighting Mateer’s dual-threat capabilities.

Mateer currently ranks sixth in the country for total offensive yards and is a significant contender for the Heisman Trophy with odds of +900, according to ESPN BET. His performance is crucial for Oklahoma, which aims to recover from a disappointing 6-7 season last year and push for the SEC title.

Another transfer making waves is Tommy Castellanos, who transitioned from Boston College to Florida State. Castellanos led FSU to a stunning 31-17 upset over Alabama, throwing for 152 yards and rushing for 86 more. ‘They chose me. They believed in me,’ Castellanos remarked post-game, emphasizing the confidence he has brought to his new team.

Jackson Arnold, who moved from Oklahoma to Auburn, is also seeing success. He powered the Tigers to solid victories, including a 38-24 win at Baylor, where he notched 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns. ‘I’m obviously super appreciative of Coach Freeze bringing me in,’ Arnold said, showcasing his gratitude for the opportunity.

Miami‘s Carson Beck is another key transfer, stepping in as a starter after leaving Georgia. He has thrown for 472 yards and four touchdowns through two games while maintaining a strikingly high completion rate of 78%. ‘He keeps getting better and better,’ said head coach Mario Cristobal about Beck’s rapid development.

Missouri‘s Beau Pribula, with zero previous starts, has become a leader on the team. He threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a recent 42-31 victory against Kansas. Pribula’s confidence is notable as he has also been running effectively, making him a dual threat.

Damien Lacy has emerged as one of the top running backs for Ole Miss, joining the Rebels from Missouri. He has amassed 246 rushing yards and four touchdowns already this season, solidifying his role in the backfield.

As the season progresses, more transfers are expected to leave their mark, showcasing the power of the transfer portal in shaping college football dynamics in 2025.