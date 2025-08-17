Transfer Rumors Heat Up as Eberechi Eze Attracts Attention from Tottenham

LONDON, England – Eberechi Eze, the talented midfielder from Crystal Palace, is at the center of a fierce transfer battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal as the transfer window heats up. Amid increasing interest, Eze’s agent has reportedly urged Arsenal to act quickly if they wish to secure his services.

The 27-year-old has a £68 million release clause that is set to expire within days, intensifying the urgency for potential buyers. Eze has been a standout player, netting 34 goals and providing 23 assists in 146 appearances since joining Palace in 2020.

According to reports, Tottenham has taken the lead in pursuing Eze after a two-hour conversation between his agent and Spurs officials. They are reportedly willing to activate Eze’s release clause to avoid bidding wars with Arsenal.

Before today’s key clash against Chelsea, Crystal Palace’s head coach, Oliver Glasner, confirmed that Eze is expected to start, despite speculation surrounding his future. “He has trained well this week; there’s no reason not to start him,” Glasner stated.

Arsenal had been monitoring Eze’s situation closely but have recently shifted their focus to player outgoings rather than new signings after spending substantially this summer. With the purchase of several high-profile players, including Martin Zubimendi, the Gunners appear to be in less urgency to land another midfielder.

Interestingly, reports suggest that a potential transfer for Eze could become more complicated if Tottenham completes a deal for a forward, as their priorities might shift. This could leave Arsenal with the door slightly ajar for Eze, depending on Spurs’ moves.

As the clock ticks down on the transfer window, both clubs are strategizing for the best bid to secure Eze. With his desire to play Champions League football playing a significant role, the upcoming days will be critical for monitoring his future.